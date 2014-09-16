The YoungAustin indie rock band. Formed 2007
The Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b3b4985-4ad1-4e17-96d0-fd99e878bb20
The Young Biography (Wikipedia)
The Young are an indie rock band from Austin, Texas. They released their first album, Voyagers of Legend, in 2010 on Mexican Summer. Afterwards they signed with Matador Records, through whom they released the albums Dub Egg (2012) and Chrome Cactus (2014). The Young have opened for Kurt Vile and The Sonics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Young Tracks
Sort by
Mercy
The Young
Mercy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mercy
Last played on
The Young Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist