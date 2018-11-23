Cud are a British indie rock band formed in Leeds, England in 1987. The original line up included vocalist Carl Puttnam, guitarist/keyboardist Mike Dunphy, bassist William Potter, and drummer Steve Goodwin.

In June 1987 they recorded a Peel Session and the band signed with Reception Records who released their fist single "Mind the Gap". Two further 12" EPs followed in 1988 on Nightshift and Ediesta Records. Following extensive touring and positive press the band signed to Imaginary Records in 1989. Following three albums (one of which Elvis Belt was a compilation of previously released singles) on Imaginary the band signed with A&M Records in 1991. Although two singles broke into the UK Top 40 and they released two further LPs the band's fortunes declined and the band broke up in early 1995.

The band reformed in 2006 to support the release of a greatest hits album with Felix Frey replacing Dunphy on guitar. When guitarist Mike Dunphy later rejoined, drummer Steve Goodwin decided to stop touring and was replaced by Gogs Byrn. The band continue to tour and attend Indie rock festivals such as the Shiiine On weekender.