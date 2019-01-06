Shocking BlueFormed 1967. Disbanded 1974
1967
Shocking Blue Biography (Wikipedia)
Shocking Blue was a Dutch rock band formed in The Hague in 1967. The band spawned a number of psychedelic rock hits throughout the counterculture movements era during the 1960s and early 1970s, including "Never Marry a Railroad Man", "Mighty Joe", "Love Buzz", "Blossom Lady", "Inkpot" and "Venus". The latter became their biggest hit and went to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and many other countries during 1969 and 1970.
The band had sold 13.5 million records by 1973 but disbanded in 1974, during the final years of the hippie, flower power and other counterculture movements around the world.
Shocking Blue Tracks
Venus
Venus
Venus
Love Buzz
Love Buzz
Love Buzz
Send Me A Postcard
Send Me A Postcard
Send Me A Postcard
Mighty Joe
Mighty Joe
Mighty Joe
