The Lords of the Underground (L.O.T.U.G.) is a hip-hop trio based in Newark, New Jersey. MCs Mr. Funke and DoItAll Dupré met DJ Lord Jazz (a native of Cleveland) when all three were undergraduates at Shaw University[citation needed]. Fellow New Jersey rapper Redman served as one of the groups early DJ's.

The group released their debut album, Here Come the Lords on March 9, 1993 with production handled by Marley Marl and K-Def. The album peaked at 66 on the Billboard 200 and featured five charting singles, including the group's signature song, "Chief Rocka".

The group released their second album, Keepers of the Funk the following year on November 1, 1994. Keepers of the Funk peaked at 47 on the Billboard 200 and featured three charting singles, the most successful of which was "Tic Toc". As stated in a 2013 interview, the group had never disbanded.

They reunited for a third album with 1999's Resurrection. Released via Queen Latifah's Jersey Kidz imprint, was so small-scale a release that few realized it had been recorded. The Lords returned again in 2007 for a fourth album entitled House of Lords, but like Resurrection, it failed to reach the Billboard charts.