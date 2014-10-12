The Harmonia Ensemble is an Italian chamber music group started in 1991 under the direction of Giampiero Bigazzi. Beginning as a trio (Orio Odori, clarinet; Damiano Puliti, cello; Alessandra Garosi, keyboards) they have worked with many other musicians in their career. Their repertoire is eclectic, covering music of modern composers, popular, jazz, ethnic styles, and original compositions. Their concerts and albums have featured music by Nino Rota, Gavin Bryars, Frank Zappa, Roger Eno, and the Beatles, among others.

Their recordings include: