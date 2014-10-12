Harmonia EnsembleFormed 1991
Harmonia Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b3533b8-97af-443a-a769-d1a91d62baab
Harmonia Ensemble Biography (Wikipedia)
The Harmonia Ensemble is an Italian chamber music group started in 1991 under the direction of Giampiero Bigazzi. Beginning as a trio (Orio Odori, clarinet; Damiano Puliti, cello; Alessandra Garosi, keyboards) they have worked with many other musicians in their career. Their repertoire is eclectic, covering music of modern composers, popular, jazz, ethnic styles, and original compositions. Their concerts and albums have featured music by Nino Rota, Gavin Bryars, Frank Zappa, Roger Eno, and the Beatles, among others.
Their recordings include:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harmonia Ensemble Tracks
Sort by
Good Morning Baltimore
Marissa Jaret Winokur
Good Morning Baltimore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Morning Baltimore
Last played on
Harmonia Ensemble Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist