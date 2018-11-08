Serinette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b33de54-88d6-4bfd-b3c4-4cfe78d2fae2
Serinette Performances & Interviews
Serinette Tracks
Sort by
On Side
Serinette
On Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Side
Last played on
Roadshow
Serinette
Roadshow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roadshow
Last played on
Bear It Alone
Serinette
Bear It Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bear It Alone
Last played on
Routine Of The Wheel
Serinette
Routine Of The Wheel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pushing Me Slowly
Serinette
Pushing Me Slowly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Russia
Serinette
Russia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Russia
Back to artist