Veriano Luchetti (12 March 1939 – 23 April 2012) was an Italian tenor, whose career lasted from 1965 until the 1990s. He sang in operas rarely recorded, such as Gerusalemme and I Vespri Siciliani, the Italian versions of Verdi French Grand operas Jérusalem and Les Vêpres Siciliennes and L'africana, the Italian version of Meyerbeer French Grand opera L'Africaine.