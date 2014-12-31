Veriano LuchettiBorn 12 March 1939. Died 23 April 2012
Veriano Luchetti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1939-03-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b2f6715-49f3-4622-ab13-c952d73726eb
Veriano Luchetti Biography (Wikipedia)
Veriano Luchetti (12 March 1939 – 23 April 2012) was an Italian tenor, whose career lasted from 1965 until the 1990s. He sang in operas rarely recorded, such as Gerusalemme and I Vespri Siciliani, the Italian versions of Verdi French Grand operas Jérusalem and Les Vêpres Siciliennes and L'africana, the Italian version of Meyerbeer French Grand opera L'Africaine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Veriano Luchetti Tracks
Sort by
Dio di Giuda! (Nabucco)
Giuseppe Verdi
Dio di Giuda! (Nabucco)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzb6.jpglink
Dio di Giuda! (Nabucco)
Choir
Last played on
Simon Boccanegra - extract
Konstantin Sfris, Renato Bruson, Giuseppe Verdi, Katia Ricciarelli, Felice Schiavi, Veriano Luchetti, Ruggero Raimondi, Konzertvereinigung Wiener Staatsopernchor & Claudio Abbado
Simon Boccanegra - extract
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simon Boccanegra - extract
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist