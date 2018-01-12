ScarfoFormed 1994. Disbanded 1997
Scarfo
1994
Scarfo Biography (Wikipedia)
Scarfo were a British rock band, formed in Andover, England in 1994, by former art college students Jamie Hince (vocals, guitar), Nick Prior (bass), and Al Saunders (drums). Scarfo was the culmination of several other bands and line ups involving Hince and Saunders including "Remember the Rabbitts" (a reference to medical trials on animals), and "Electric Turkey Land". The line up for both these bands included long term friend of Hince, and fellow resident of the Newbury area, "Wob". Wob went on to play, like Hince, with the punk-folk ensemble "Blyth Power".
Scarfo Tracks
Alkaline
Cosmonaut No.7
Elo
Bingo England - BBC Session 15/04/1996
Safer Cracker - BBC Session 15/04/1996
