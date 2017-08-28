David CoverdaleBorn 22 September 1951
David Coverdale
1951-09-22
David Coverdale Biography (Wikipedia)
David Coverdale (born 22 September 1951) is an English rock singer best known for his work with Whitesnake, a hard rock band he founded in 1978. Before Whitesnake, Coverdale was the lead singer of Deep Purple from 1973 to 1976, after which he established his solo career. A collaboration with Jimmy Page resulted in a 1993 album that was a commercial success. In 2016, Coverdale was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Deep Purple, giving one of the band's induction speeches. Coverdale is known in particular for his powerful blues-tinged voice.
David Coverdale Tracks
Trouble (feat. David Coverdale)
Bernie Marsden
Trouble (feat. David Coverdale)
Trouble (feat. David Coverdale)
Whitesnake
David Coverdale
Whitesnake
Whitesnake
The Last Note Of Freedom
David Coverdale
The Last Note Of Freedom
The Last Note Of Freedom
