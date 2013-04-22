Terri Hooley (born 23 December 1948) is a prominent figure in the Belfast punk scene and founder of the Good Vibrations record shop and label, responsible for bands such as The Undertones, Rudi, Protex and The Outcasts making their mark on the national music scene in Ireland and Britain. After playing "Teenage Kicks" on BBC national radio John Peel then became a big supporter of the Good Vibrations record label.

Despite growing popularity, though, Good Vibrations filed for bankruptcy in 1982, just as the first wave of British punk had died. Bands that had gone to London, such as Protex and Rudi, went back to Hooley – and Belfast. Hooley's friends later got him a shop called Vintage Records, Co. just around the corner from Good Vibrations.

The label celebrated its 30th anniversary in April 2008.

In October 2010 his book Hooleygan was published by Blackstaff Press and was number four in the local charts at Christmas. A "Terri Hooley For Mayor Of Belfast" Facebook campaign was set up but he declined the offer saying: "There are enough fools in Belfast City Hall, they don't need another one."