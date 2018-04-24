Brazilian Girls is a band from New York City known for their eclectic blend of electronic dance music with musical styles as diverse as tango, chanson, house, reggae and lounge (but no Brazilian rhythms at all). None of the members are actually from Brazil and the only female in the band is Sabina Sciubba. Other members include keyboardist Didi Gutman and drummer Aaron Johnston and Jesse Murphy.

The band released three studio albums: their self-titled debut on 1 February 2005, Talk to La Bomb on 12 September 2006, and New York City on 5 August 2008.

The singer, Sabina Sciubba is known for her fashionable[citation needed] stage-wear and for her enigmatic stage persona. Her outfits were designed by Threeasfour, Gemma Kahng, Carolina K. and others.