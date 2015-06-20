Nicolay (born Matthijs Rook in 1974) is an electronica, R&B and hip hop record producer from the Netherlands, better known as one half of The Foreign Exchange. Although his sound was once compared to 9th Wonder's, mainly through the association of Phonte and The Justus League, Nicolay tends to use live instruments rather than samples. Due to his work, Nicolay now resides in the United States.

In December 2009, The Foreign Exchange were nominated for a Grammy, for Best Urban/Alternative Performance for the track "Daykeeper," from their second album, Leave It All Behind. Nicolay is the fourth Dutch person to be nominated.