Arthur Louis (21 June 1945 – 24 December 2014) was a rock, blues and reggae cross-over musician. His surname is pronounced as luːɪs (Lewis) and he held British nationality. He released three solo albums and was responsible for introducing the work of musician Mike Oldfield to Virgin Records.

