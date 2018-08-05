Iconz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b2066b5-d567-4701-9c45-10fa921aba8c
Iconz Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Castillo, (born January 3, 1972) better known by his stage name Gorilla Tek is an American record producer and composer. He is well known throughout South Florida as the brainchild of the production company known as Drummajorz. His success dates back to "Iconz" from their international smash hit entitled "Get Fucked Up". He has been managed by longtime business partner JC "Fentz" Louis, CEO of Iconz Worldwide, a music and film company in South Florida, also co-founder of Drum Majorz Inc. Tek has scored on various films such as Bloodline, released through Codeblack/Universal, and The Next Hit, starring Fredro Starr, Rick Ross and Lark Vorhies, released through SJW Films/Lionsgate.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Iconz Tracks
Sort by
Get Crunked Up
Iconz
Get Crunked Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Crunked Up
Last played on
Iconz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist