Tony Castillo, (born January 3, 1972) better known by his stage name Gorilla Tek is an American record producer and composer. He is well known throughout South Florida as the brainchild of the production company known as Drummajorz. His success dates back to "Iconz" from their international smash hit entitled "Get Fucked Up". He has been managed by longtime business partner JC "Fentz" Louis, CEO of Iconz Worldwide, a music and film company in South Florida, also co-founder of Drum Majorz Inc. Tek has scored on various films such as Bloodline, released through Codeblack/Universal, and The Next Hit, starring Fredro Starr, Rick Ross and Lark Vorhies, released through SJW Films/Lionsgate.