Benny BaileyBorn 13 August 1925. Died 14 April 2005
Benny Bailey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1925-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b1e9477-7e1c-4b02-aec1-89ddbb619858
Benny Bailey Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Harold "Benny" Bailey (13 August 1925 – 14 April 2005) was an American bebop and hard-bop jazz trumpeter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Benny Bailey Tracks
Sort by
Flamingo (feat. Benny Bailey & Max Greger jr.)
Max Gregor Band
Flamingo (feat. Benny Bailey & Max Greger jr.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flamingo (feat. Benny Bailey & Max Greger jr.)
Performer
Last played on
Gates Steps Out
Benny Bailey
Gates Steps Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwq.jpglink
Gates Steps Out
Last played on
Everything Happens To Me
Benny Bailey
Everything Happens To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything Happens To Me
Last played on
Benny Bailey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist