Levan Gorozia (Georgian: ლევან გოროზია, Russian: Леван Горозия) known as L'One is a Russian singer of Georgian origin, known for his solo career, co-founding Marselle band, WDKTZ (weedkatz), as well as being the first artist signed to Russian hip-hop label Black Star Inc. owned by Timati where he has released 3 space-themed studio albums along with several singles and an EP.