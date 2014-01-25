L'OneRussian hip-hop artist. Born 9 October 1985
L'One
1985-10-09
L'One Biography (Wikipedia)
Levan Gorozia (Georgian: ლევან გოროზია, Russian: Леван Горозия) known as L'One is a Russian singer of Georgian origin, known for his solo career, co-founding Marselle band, WDKTZ (weedkatz), as well as being the first artist signed to Russian hip-hop label Black Star Inc. owned by Timati where he has released 3 space-themed studio albums along with several singles and an EP.
L'One Tracks
