Gioseppe CaimoBorn 1545. Died October 1584
Gioseppe Caimo
1545
Gioseppe Caimo Biography (Wikipedia)
Gioseppe Caimo (also Giuseppe) (c. 1545 – between September 6, 1584 and October 31, 1584) was an Italian composer and organist of the Renaissance, mainly active in Milan. He was a prolific composer of madrigals and other secular vocal music, and was one of the most prominent musicians in Milan in the 1570s and early 1580s.
