Simon Philip Bonney (born 1961) is an Australian country rock musician. He formed Crime & the City Solution in late 1977 as a post punk group and an outlet for his song writing. The band has had different line-ups throughout their history, with Bonney as the only mainstay. Bronwyn Adams joined in 1986 on violin and backing vocals – the pair later married. Incarnations of Crime & the City Solution have existed in Sydney, Melbourne, London, Berlin and Detroit. When Crime & the City Solution split up in the early 1990s Bonney and Adams relocated to the United States where he released two solo albums, Forever (1992) and Everyman (1996). Crime & the City Solution reformed in 2012.
