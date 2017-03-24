Leonid HambroBorn 26 June 1920. Died 23 October 2006
Leonid Hambro
1920-06-26
Leonid Hambro (June 26, 1920 – October 23, 2006) was an American concert pianist and composer.
Iphigenia in Brooklyn
P.D.Q. Bach
Iphigenia in Brooklyn
Iphigenia in Brooklyn
Contrasts For Violin, Clarinet And Piano
Béla Bartók
Contrasts For Violin, Clarinet And Piano
Contrasts For Violin, Clarinet And Piano
Grand Finale: Carnival Of The Animals
Jascha Zayde
Grand Finale: Carnival Of The Animals
Grand Finale: Carnival Of The Animals
Porgy & Bess Intro And Opening Scene I
Leonid Hambro
Porgy & Bess Intro And Opening Scene I
Porgy & Bess Intro And Opening Scene I
The Swan: Carnival Of The Animals
Jascha Zayde, Leonid Hambro, Camille Saint-Saëns, André Kostelanetz & His Orchestra & André Kostelanetz
The Swan: Carnival Of The Animals
The Swan: Carnival Of The Animals
Pianists; Fossils - Carnival Of The Animals
Jascha Zayde, Noël Coward, Camille Saint-Saëns, Leonid Hambro, André Kostelanetz & His Orchestra & André Kostelanetz
Pianists; Fossils - Carnival Of The Animals
Pianists; Fossils - Carnival Of The Animals
Birds - Carnival Of The Animals
Jascha Zayde, Noël Coward, Camille Saint-Saëns, Leonid Hambro, André Kostelanetz & His Orchestra & André Kostelanetz
Birds - Carnival Of The Animals
Birds - Carnival Of The Animals
Personages With Long Ears: Mules; Cuckoo In The Woods - Carnival Of The Animals
Jascha Zayde, Noël Coward, Camille Saint-Saëns, Leonid Hambro, André Kostelanetz & His Orchestra & André Kostelanetz
Personages With Long Ears: Mules; Cuckoo In The Woods - Carnival Of The Animals
Aquarium - Carnival Of The Animals
Jascha Zayde, Noël Coward, Camille Saint-Saëns, Leonid Hambro, André Kostelanetz & His Orchestra & André Kostelanetz
Aquarium - Carnival Of The Animals
Aquarium - Carnival Of The Animals
The Elephant; The Kangaroo - Carnival Of The Animals
Jascha Zayde, Noël Coward, Camille Saint-Saëns, Leonid Hambro, André Kostelanetz & His Orchestra & André Kostelanetz
The Elephant; The Kangaroo - Carnival Of The Animals
The Elephant; The Kangaroo - Carnival Of The Animals
The Wild Jack-Ass; Tortoises - Carnival Of The Animals
Jascha Zayde, Noël Coward, Camille Saint-Saëns, Leonid Hambro, André Kostelanetz & His Orchestra & André Kostelanetz
The Wild Jack-Ass; Tortoises - Carnival Of The Animals
The Wild Jack-Ass; Tortoises - Carnival Of The Animals
Carnival Of The Animals (with verses by Ogden Nash: Introduction and Royal March of the Lions, Hens and Cocks
Jascha Zayde, Noël Coward, Camille Saint-Saëns, Leonid Hambro, André Kostelanetz & His Orchestra & André Kostelanetz
Carnival Of The Animals (with verses by Ogden Nash: Introduction and Royal March of the Lions, Hens and Cocks
