Marcel PootBelgian 20th century composer. Born 7 May 1901. Died 12 June 1988
Marcel Poot
1901-05-07
Marcel Poot Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcel Poot (7 May 1901 in Vilvoorde, Belgium – 12 June 1988 in Brussels) was a Belgian composer, professor, and musician. His father, Jan Poot, was Director of the Vlaamse Schouwburg [nl](Flemish Theatre) in Brussels.
Marcel Poot Tracks
A Cheerful overture for orchestra
