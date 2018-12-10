Rod PiazzaBorn 18 December 1947
Rod Piazza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b145899-b28c-4334-b94e-4e87e0d26860
Rod Piazza Biography (Wikipedia)
Rod Piazza (born December 18, 1947, Riverside, California) is an American blues harmonica player and singer. He has been playing with his band The Mighty Flyers since 1980 which he formed with his pianist wife Honey Piazza. Their boogie sound combines the styles of jump blues, West Coast blues and Chicago blues.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rod Piazza Tracks
Sort by
Itty Bitty Pretty One/ Rockin Robin
Rod Piazza
Itty Bitty Pretty One/ Rockin Robin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rod Piazza Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist