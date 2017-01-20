Marie Möör is a French singer and Songwriter born in France, Seine-et-Marne. Having collaborated with renowned artists like jazz saxophonist and composer Barney Wilen, singer-songwriter Jean-Louis Murat, electro-crooner Bertrand Burgalat and pop star Christophe, she has been working with composer and musician Laurent Chambert since 2001. Experimenting with new song forms, she writes and performs his lyrics.