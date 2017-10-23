Terry Francis
1966-07-28
Terry Francis Biography (Wikipedia)
Terry Francis (born 28 July 1966) is a British Tech House DJ and producer. Francis won Muzik Magazine's "Best New DJ" award in 1997. In October 1999, at the club's inception, he started a residency at London's Fabric, which has continued ever since.
He has worked as a producer under his own name and as Housey Doingz (with Nathan Coles). He has released several mix albums, including two volumes of Architecture and the second volume of the Fabric mix series, Fabric 02.
Terry Francis Performances & Interviews
Terry Francis Tracks
Music Freak (Terry Francis Remix)
Music Freak (Terry Francis Remix)
Music Freak (Terry Francis Remix)
Brothers and Sisters
Brothers and Sisters
Brothers and Sisters
Loving You
Loving You
Loving You
Together (feat. Ricardo Afonso)
Together (feat. Ricardo Afonso)
Together (feat. Ricardo Afonso)
Took From Me
Took From Me
Took From Me
Free
Free
Free
Terry Francis Links
