Victor Brox (born May 1940, Ashton-under-Lyne, Lancashire) is a British blues musician from Manchester, England.

He has been described by Jimi Hendrix and Tina Turner as their favourite white blues singer.

Brox plays a variety of musical instruments including horns, keyboards and guitar, as well as performing vocals.

Though continuing to perform with the Victor Brox Blues Train, he is most widely known for his performance as Caiaphas on the original recording of Jesus Christ Superstar (1970) and for his collaborations.

He has worked with Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Ritchie Blackmore and Ian Gillan of Deep Purple, Charlie Mingus, Memphis Slim, Dr. John, Aynsley Dunbar, Graham Bond, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, Country Joe McDonald, Peter Bardens, and Keith Moon

He was the lead singer of The Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation in which he also played keyboards (usually the organ), and sometimes the cornet.

He appeared as a "look-alike" of Leonardo da Vinci in the film Ever After (uncredited, 1998).