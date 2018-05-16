Invader Spade
Invader Spade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b0cfcf4-7b33-48e4-889f-4b7dfea0eef9
Invader Spade Tracks
Sort by
Bestie
Invader Spade
Bestie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bestie
Last played on
Je T'Aime
Invader Spade
Je T'Aime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Je T'Aime
Last played on
My Other Love
Invader Spade
My Other Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Other Love
What We Gonna Do
Invader Spade
What We Gonna Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What We Gonna Do
5 0
Invader Spade
5 0
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
5 0
Oh Boy
Invader Spade
Oh Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Boy
Put You On
Invader Spade
Put You On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put You On
Last played on
You Got
Invader Spade
You Got
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Got
Last played on
Back to artist