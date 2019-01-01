José Vianna da MottaBorn 22 April 1868. Died 1 June 1948
José Vianna da Motta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1868-04-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b0b399b-a4d5-4ab2-b283-0b9d90b5e284
José Vianna da Motta Biography (Wikipedia)
José Vianna da Motta (sometimes spelt 'Viana da Mota') (22 April 1868 – 1 June 1948) was a distinguished Portuguese pianist, teacher, and composer. He was one of the last pupils of Franz Liszt. The José Vianna da Motta Music Competition was founded in 1957 in his honor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
José Vianna da Motta Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist