José Vianna da Motta (sometimes spelt 'Viana da Mota') (22 April 1868 – 1 June 1948) was a distinguished Portuguese pianist, teacher, and composer. He was one of the last pupils of Franz Liszt. The José Vianna da Motta Music Competition was founded in 1957 in his honor.

