Lamonte McLemoreBorn 17 September 1939
Lamonte McLemore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-09-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8b09bde3-038f-41a4-93f0-e8a11a34dde0
Lamonte McLemore Biography (Wikipedia)
Lamonte McLemore (September 17, 1939) is an American vocalist. He was a founding member of The 5th Dimension, a popular vocal group of the late 1960s and early 1970s. He married Lisa Harvey and had a daughter named Ciara.
In 2014, McLemore wrote and published his autobiography with Robert-Allan Arno, From the Hobo Flats to The 5th Dimension - A Life Fulfilled in Baseball, Photography, and Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lamonte McLemore Tracks
Sort by
Wedding Bell Blues
Hal Blaine
Wedding Bell Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsys.jpglink
Wedding Bell Blues
Last played on
Back to artist