Lamonte McLemore (September 17, 1939) is an American vocalist. He was a founding member of The 5th Dimension, a popular vocal group of the late 1960s and early 1970s. He married Lisa Harvey and had a daughter named Ciara.

In 2014, McLemore wrote and published his autobiography with Robert-Allan Arno, From the Hobo Flats to The 5th Dimension - A Life Fulfilled in Baseball, Photography, and Music.