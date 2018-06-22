Lena Fiagbe is a British soul singer-songwriter, famous for her single "Gotta Get It Right" in the UK . It was taken from her debut album, Visions, which was released on Mother Records in 1994. The album also spawned another hit single called "What's It Like to Be Beautiful".

Fiagbe's debut single "You Come From Earth" was released in July 1993, billed simply as 'Lena'. The song was widely expected to chart well. However, it stalled at #69 in the UK Singles Chart, despite radioplay on BBC Radio 1.

The album title track "Visions" was released as a single and managed to enter the Top 50 in mid-1994. "Is It Because" was yet another single from the Visions album. "Can't Smile Without You" was the cover version of a Barry Manilow song that Fiagbe recorded for the Four Weddings and a Funeral soundtrack album. "African Dream" with Wasis Diop in 1996 was a minor hit.