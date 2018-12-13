Cinderella was an American rock band formed in 1982 from the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The band emerged in the mid-1980s with a series of multi-platinum albums and hit singles whose music videos received heavy MTV rotation. Cinderella initially had a heavy metal and glam metal sound before shifting into a more hard rock and blues rock based sound. By the mid-1990s, the band's popularity declined severely due to personal setbacks, break-ups, and changes in the music industry. After a brief hiatus, Cinderella reunited in 1996 and continued to perform live within the next 20 years, but never released any studio material after their 1994 album Still Climbing. The band has sold 15 million records worldwide, according to Tom Keifer's official website. By 2017, Cinderella had become inactive once more, with its members performing in other projects, and in November of that year, Keifer declared that "there won't be any reunion."