Ray Kennedy (born May 13, 1954) is an American country music artist. He has recorded two albums for Atlantic Records. His two Atlantic albums produced a total of four singles on the Hot Country Songs charts, with 1991's "What a Way to Go" being his only top 40 country hit, peaking at No. 10.

Born in the New York city of Buffalo, Kennedy won a Grammy Award in 2005 in the Best Contemporary Folk Album category for production on Steve Earle's album The Revolution Starts Now. He has produced many recordings with Earle known collectively as The Twangtrust.

Ray's father, Ray Kennedy, Sr., who was the credit manager for Sears, formed the concept for the Discover Card, which was launched in 1985. He is married to Siobhan Maher Kennedy.