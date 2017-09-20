Darin Gray (born 1968) is an American musician and composer based in Edwardsville, Illinois. He is best known for playing bass in St. Louis' Dazzling Killmen, and with Jim O'Rourke in Brise-Glace and on O'Rourke's solo albums.

A prolific musician since the 1980s, Darin has appeared on albums ranging from noise to math rock. Besides Dazzling Killmen and Brise-Glace, he has played in bands such as Yona-Kit, Tweedy, You Fantastic!, Sad Lewis, Grand Ulena, and On Fillmore. Darin’s collaborators include Jim O'Rourke, Glenn Kotche, Gastr del Sol, Bunnygrunt, Chris Corsano, Loren Mazzacane Connors, Cheer-Accident, Kevin Drumm, Bobby Conn, Early Day Miners, and KK Null among others.