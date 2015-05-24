Laura VoutilainenBorn 17 May 1975
Laura Voutilainen
1975-05-17
Laura Voutilainen Biography (Wikipedia)
Sanna Laura Voutilainen (born 17 May 1975 in Jyväskylä) is a Finnish pop singer.
Laura Voutilainen Tracks
Addicted To You
Laura Voutilainen
Addicted To You
Addicted To You
Rekiretki
Laura Voutilainen
Rekiretki
Rekiretki
