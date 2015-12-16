Sir Cedric HardwickeBorn 19 February 1893. Died 6 August 1964
Sir Cedric Hardwicke
1893-02-19
Sir Cedric Hardwicke Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Cedric Webster Hardwicke (19 February 1893 – 6 August 1964) was an English stage and film actor whose career spanned nearly fifty years. His theatre work included notable performances in productions of the plays of Shakespeare and Shaw, and his film work included leading roles in a number of adapted literary classics.
Busy Doing Nothing
