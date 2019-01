In studio: Charlie Worsham - Southern By the Grace of God (acoustic)

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p069nj1v.jpg

2018-06-10T11:22:00.000Z

Mississippi singer/songwriter Charlie Worsham performs an acoustic version of his track Southern By the Grace of God in the BBC Radio Ulster studios.

