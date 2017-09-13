Moddi
Moddi Biography (Wikipedia)
Pål Moddi Knutsen (born 18 February 1987 in Senja) is a Norwegian singer, songwriter and author. His music has been described as a blend of folk music and pop, although he refers to himself as a "singer and storyteller".
Moddi is famous for his interpretations and translations of other artists, such as Vashti Bunyan, Pussy Riot and the Norwegian poet Helge Stangnes.
Moddi Tracks
Army Dreamers
Strange Fruit
Oh My Father, I Am Joseph
Punk Prayer
The Shaman And The Thief
Poetry
