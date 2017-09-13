Pål Moddi Knutsen (born 18 February 1987 in Senja) is a Norwegian singer, songwriter and author. His music has been described as a blend of folk music and pop, although he refers to himself as a "singer and storyteller".

Moddi is famous for his interpretations and translations of other artists, such as Vashti Bunyan, Pussy Riot and the Norwegian poet Helge Stangnes.