Earl GrantBorn 20 January 1931. Died 10 June 1970
Earl Grant
1931-01-20
Earl Grant Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Grant (January 20, 1931 – June 10, 1970) was an American pianist, organist, and vocalist popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Earl Grant Tracks
House Of Bamboo
The End
Hide Nor Hair
Ol' Man River
Grandpa's Little Girl
Fever
