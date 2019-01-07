The English ConcertFormed 1973
The English Concert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p062d6fr.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8af55e27-c6ad-44f3-a6d2-53df5462798c
The English Concert Biography (Wikipedia)
The English Concert is a baroque orchestra playing on period instruments based in London. Founded in 1972 and directed from the harpsichord by Trevor Pinnock for 30 years, it is now directed by harpsichordist Harry Bicket. Nadja Zwiener has been orchestra leader (concertmaster) since September 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The English Concert Tracks
Concerto for cor anglais after BWV 54 (1st mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for cor anglais after BWV 54 (1st mvt)
Zadok the priest, HWV 258
George Frideric Handel
Zadok the priest, HWV 258
Concerto in D major for 3 trumpets, TWV 54 D3
Georg Philipp Telemann
Concerto in D major for 3 trumpets, TWV 54 D3
Oboe Concerto after BWV 150, BWV 170 and BWV 49 (2nd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Oboe Concerto after BWV 150, BWV 170 and BWV 49 (2nd mvt)
Noël, H531; Noël, H534
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Noël, H531; Noël, H534
Streams of pleasure (Theodora)
George Frideric Handel
Streams of pleasure (Theodora)
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Cantata No 140)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Cantata No 140)
See, we assemble (King Arthur)
Henry Purcell
See, we assemble (King Arthur)
Choir
Arrival of the Queen of Sheba
George Frideric Handel
Arrival of the Queen of Sheba
Concerto Grosso in C major, HWV 318 (Alexander's Feast) - i Allegro
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in C major, HWV 318 (Alexander's Feast) - i Allegro
Concerto for oboe d'amore, strings and continuo after BWV 209
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for oboe d'amore, strings and continuo after BWV 209
Concerto Grosso in B flat Op. 3, No. 1
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in B flat Op. 3, No. 1
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
George Frideric Handel
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
'Where e'er you walk' (Semele, Act 2)
George Frideric Handel
'Where e'er you walk' (Semele, Act 2)
Oh, the pleasure of the plains (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Oh, the pleasure of the plains (Acis and Galatea)
Concerto Grosso in F major, Op 6 No 9
Arcangelo Corelli
Concerto Grosso in F major, Op 6 No 9
Symphony No 44 in E minor, 'Trauer'
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 44 in E minor, 'Trauer'
Symphony No 25 in G minor, K 183 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 25 in G minor, K 183 (1st mvt)
Violin concerto in E major, RV.271 "L'Amoroso" - 1st mvt, Allegro
Antonio Vivaldi
Violin concerto in E major, RV.271 "L'Amoroso" - 1st mvt, Allegro
Pur ti miro, pur ti godo (L'incoronazione di Poppea)
Claudio Monteverdi
Pur ti miro, pur ti godo (L'incoronazione di Poppea)
Flute Concerto in D major, RV 428, 'Il gardellino'
Antonio Vivaldi
Flute Concerto in D major, RV 428, 'Il gardellino'
Te Deum in C major, H XXIIIc 2
Joseph Haydn
Te Deum in C major, H XXIIIc 2
Music for the Royal Fireworks (La réjouissance)
George Frideric Handel
Music for the Royal Fireworks (La réjouissance)
Symphony No 59 in A major, 'Fire' (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 59 in A major, 'Fire' (3rd mvt)
Music for the Royal Fireworks, HWV 351 (1st mvt)
George Frideric Handel
Music for the Royal Fireworks, HWV 351 (1st mvt)
Symphony No 41 in C major, K 551, 'Jupiter' (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 41 in C major, K 551, 'Jupiter' (1st mvt)
Symphony no. 2 in A major
William Boyce
Symphony no. 2 in A major
Concerto a più istrumenti, Op. 5: No. 6 in D Major: V. Allegro
Evaristo Felice Dall'Abaco
Concerto a più istrumenti, Op. 5: No. 6 in D Major: V. Allegro
Concerto a cinque in D minor, Op.9 no.2
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
Concerto a cinque in D minor, Op.9 no.2
Concerto for cor anglais, strings and continuo from BWV 54
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for cor anglais, strings and continuo from BWV 54
Oboe Concerto in D Minor, S. Z799: III. Presto
Alessandro Marcello
Oboe Concerto in D Minor, S. Z799: III. Presto
Zadok the priest, HWV 258
George Frideric Handel
Zadok the priest, HWV 258
Cello Concerto in G Major: I. Amoroso
Nicola Porpora
Cello Concerto in G Major: I. Amoroso
Concerto No 10 in C major
Arcangelo Corelli
Concerto No 10 in C major
Eternal source of light divine (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne)
George Frideric Handel
Eternal source of light divine (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne)
Gloria ("Coronation" Mass in C major)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Gloria ("Coronation" Mass in C major)
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Concerto in G major, RV 151, 'Concerto alla rustica'
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in G major, RV 151, 'Concerto alla rustica'
Where e'er you walk (Semele)
George Frideric Handel
Where e'er you walk (Semele)
Zadok the Priest
George Frideric Handel
Zadok the Priest
Choir
Symphony No 8 in G major, 'Le soir' (4th mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 8 in G major, 'Le soir' (4th mvt)
Was mir behagt, ist nur die muntre Jagd, Cantata BWV 208 - Schafe können sicher
Johann Sebastian Bach
Was mir behagt, ist nur die muntre Jagd, Cantata BWV 208 - Schafe können sicher
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
The English Concert, Harry Bicket and Nadja Zwiener
Saffron Hall, Cambridge, UK
8
Mar
2019
The English Concert, Christian Curnyn
Wigmore Hall, London, UK
5
Apr
2019
The English Concert, Harry Bicket, Brenda Rae, Elizabeth DeShong, Benjamin Hulett, Tenor, Soloman Howard, Ailish Tynan and Christopher Lowrey
Barbican Centre, London, UK
7
Apr
2019
The English Concert, Harry Bicket, Brenda Rae, Elizabeth DeShong, Benjamin Hulett, Tenor, Soloman Howard, Ailish Tynan and Christopher Lowrey
Sage Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
3
May
2019
The English Concert, Kristian Bezuidenhout and lisa beznosiuk
St John's, Smith Square, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 65: Alice Coote sings Handel
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2bfxj
Royal Albert Hall
2015-09-03T19:58:27
3
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 65: Alice Coote sings Handel
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 26: Bach – Mass in B minor
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebgc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-02T19:58:27
2
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 26: Bach – Mass in B minor
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emhq9r
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-20T19:58:27
20
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Proms Saturday Matinee 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2qzc8
Cadogan Hall
2007-08-18T19:58:27
18
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Proms Saturday Matinee 03
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqhd4f
Royal Albert Hall
2006-08-01T19:58:27
1
Aug
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
