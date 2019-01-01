Aleksander MichałowskiBorn 5 May 1851. Died 17 November 1938
Aleksander Michałowski
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1851-05-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8af15dfb-2d72-4578-9165-464bc1479874
Aleksander Michałowski Biography (Wikipedia)
Aleksander Michałowski (17 May [O.S. 5 May] 1851 – 17 October 1938) was a Polish pianist, pedagogue and composer who, in addition to his own immense technique, had a profound influence upon the teaching of pianoforte technique, especially in relation to the works of Chopin and J.S. Bach, and left this legacy among a large number of pupils.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aleksander Michałowski Tracks
Sort by
Aleksander Michałowski Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist