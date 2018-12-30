The Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir (Welsh: Côr Meibion Froncysyllte), also known as the Fron Choir (Welsh: Côr Fron), is an award-winning amateur male voice choir based in the village of Froncysyllte (pronounced roughly vron-cuss-ulth/ tay), near Llangollen in Denbighshire, Wales. The village is famous as the site of Thomas Telford's Pontcysyllte Aqueduct. The village's choir became notable when the Universal Music Group album Voices of the Valley was released in November 2006, reaching number 9 on the UK album chart. It became the fastest-selling classical record of all time, achieving gold status in three days and, by 2009, had sold over half a million copies. A second album, Voices of the Valley - Encore, was released in November 2007.