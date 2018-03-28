Chelsea
1976
Chelsea Biography (Wikipedia)
Chelsea are an English punk rock band which formed in 1976. Three of the four original band members went on to found Generation X.
More than two decades after its release, the band's debut single, "Right to Work", was included in the Mojo list of the best punk rock singles of all time.
Right To Work
Last played on
Evacuate
Last played on
Pretty Vacant (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jun 1977)
High Rise Living (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jun 1977)
Blind Date (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jun 1977)
War Across The Nation
Last played on
26
Apr
2019
Chelsea, GBH, Penetration, Slaughter And The Dogs, Menace, The Restarts, 1919, Screaming Dead, Pussycat & The Dirty Johnsons, Eastfield, SPUNK VOLCANO AND THE ERUPTIONS, XSLF, WitchDoktors, East Town Pirates, Vulpynes, Mick O'Toole, Weekend Recovery, The Feckin Ejits, Big Boy Tomato, surgery without research, Petty Phase, Rage DC, Sarah Pink, Stone Heroes, diablofurs, FANZINES, SHAM 69 (Pursey, Parsons, Treganna and Guy), Wyrd Sisters, The Defects (Belfast), Ed Banger & the nosebleeds, Scandal (streetpunk), R.E.D. (Religion Equals Decay), Dirty Ugly Punk Monkeys, Nuffin and G.Y.B (Surrey)
The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK
5
Oct
2019
Chelsea, Sham 69, The Vibrators, Discharge, The Members, Cockney Rejects, Anti-Nowhere League, Vice Squad, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, Penetration, Chron Gen, TV Smith, Dirt Box Disco, Dragster, Crashed Out, Healthy Junkies, Anti Pasti, Ed Tudor Pole, SKACIETY, The Dukes of Bordello, Face Up, Sinful Maggie and RATS NEST (UK)
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
