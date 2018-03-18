William Carlos WilliamsBorn 17 September 1883. Died 4 March 1963
William Carlos Williams
1883-09-17
William Carlos Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
William Carlos Williams (September 17, 1883 – March 4, 1963) was a Puerto Rican-American poet and physician closely associated with modernism and imagism.
In addition to his writing, Williams had a long career as a physician practicing both pediatrics and general medicine. He was affiliated with Passaic General Hospital, where he served as the hospital's chief of pediatrics from 1924 until his death. The hospital, which is now known as St. Mary's General Hospital, paid tribute to Williams with a memorial plaque that states "we walk the wards that Williams walked".
William Carlos Williams Tracks
The Red Wheelbarrow
William Carlos Williams
The Red Wheelbarrow
The Red Wheelbarrow
