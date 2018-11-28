Joaquín AchúcarroBorn 1 November 1932
Joaquín Achúcarro
1932-11-01
Joaquín Achúcarro Biography (Wikipedia)
Joaquín Achúcarro (born November 1, 1932) is a Basque Spanish classical pianist.
Piano Concerto for the left-hand
Maurice Ravel
Ondine (Gaspard de la nuit)
Maurice Ravel
Concerto Macabre - "Hangover Square"
Bernard Herrmann
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Perth Concert Series -Debussy 'La Mer'
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egc84f
Perth Concert Hall
2018-11-23T19:42:27
23
Nov
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Perth Concert Series -Debussy 'La Mer'
Perth Concert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 60
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4vrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1996-09-04T19:42:27
4
Sep
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4hp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1982-07-28T19:42:27
28
Jul
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ercd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1977-08-10T19:42:27
10
Aug
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
