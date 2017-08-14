Richard ManuelBorn 3 April 1943. Died 4 March 1986
Richard Manuel
Richard Manuel Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard George Manuel (April 3, 1943 – March 4, 1986) was a Canadian composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, best known as a pianist, lead singer, and drummer of the Band. He was a member of the original band from 1967 to 1976 and the re-formed band from 1983 until his death.
Manuel's singing alternated between a soul-influenced baritone that drew frequent comparisons to Ray Charles and a delicate falsetto. Though The Band had three vocalists sharing lead and harmony parts, Manuel was often seen as the group's primary vocalist.
