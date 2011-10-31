Dafnis PrietoBorn 31 July 1974
Dafnis Prieto
1974-07-31
Dafnis Prieto Biography (Wikipedia)
Dafnis Prieto (born July 31, 1974) is a Cuban-American drummer, composer, bandleader, and educator.
Two Excuses
Dafnis Prieto
Two Excuses
Two Excuses
