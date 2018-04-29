John DiedrichActor in 1970s Australian TV series "Bluey". Born 25 February 1953
John Diedrich
1953-02-25
John Diedrich Tracks
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
Oklahoma
People Will Say We're In Love
