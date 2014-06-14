Marco StroppaBorn 8 December 1959
Marco Stroppa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1959-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ae01228-6c76-47b7-bc50-1a5d8a3ffa96
Marco Stroppa Biography (Wikipedia)
Marco Stroppa (born 8 December 1959, in Verona) is an Italian composer who writes computer music as well as music for instruments with live electronics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marco Stroppa Tracks
Sort by
La Vita Immobile : 4 micro automi
Marco Stroppa
La Vita Immobile : 4 micro automi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Vita Immobile : 4 micro automi
Last played on
Marco Stroppa Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist