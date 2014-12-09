Cecilie OreBorn 19 July 1954
Cecilie Ore
1954-07-19
Cecilie Ore Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecilie Ore (born 19 July 1954) is a Norwegian composer.
Cecilie Ore Tracks
Toil & Trouble
CECILIE ORE: Shadow Opera: it was Order (excerpt)
Schwirren (UK premiere) (feat. Nordic Voices)
Cecilie Ore Links
