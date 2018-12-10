Ajay-Atul (Marathi: अजय-अतुल) is the music alias of Indian music director-composer duo of brothers Ajay and Atul Gogavale. They are working on Shahrukh Khan's Zero, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, Ajay Devgn's Taanaji, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund, Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat. In 2008, Ajay-Atul won the Best Music Direction award at the 56th National Film Awards from the Government of India for contributing music to the Marathi film Jogwa. The pair made their debut on the 2015 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List securing a position of 82. They are first Indian music director to record their music at Sony scoring studios in Hollywood for Marathi movie Sairat. They have composed music for many Hindi movies such as PK, Agneepath, Singham, Brothers & Marathi movies like Sairat, Natrang, Lai Bhari, Fandry. Some of their most popular compositions are Zingaat, Chikni Chameli, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Wajle Ki Bara, Apsara Aali, Kombdi Palali, Malhar Wari, Morya, Lallati Bhandar, Mauli, Bring It On,Dolby Song etc.