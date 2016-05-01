Karl Aage RasmussenBorn 13 December 1947
Karl Aage Rasmussen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-12-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8adaa3f8-5d3a-4d50-bb89-522a3d3ba8cc
Karl Aage Rasmussen Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl Aage Rasmussen (born 13 December 1947 in Kolding, Denmark) is a Danish composer and writer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karl Aage Rasmussen Tracks
Sort by
Follia, Follia
Karl Aage Rasmussen
Follia, Follia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follia, Follia
Last played on
Karl Aage Rasmussen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist