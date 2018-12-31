Emmanuel Ceysson is a French harpist and academic. He is the current principal harpist of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra (2015–present) and was previously the principal harpist for the Orchestra of the Opéra National de Paris (2005–2015). In 2004 he won the Gold Medal and a special performance prize at the USA International Harp Competition. In 2006 he earned First Prize and six special prizes at the Young Concert Artists Competition in New York City, and in 2009 he received First Prize at the ARD International Music Competition in Munich. He currently serves as professor of Harp at the Mannes School of Music, and was previously Professor of Harp at the Royal Academy of Music in London from 2005-2009. Since 2010 he has taught harp in the summers at the Académie internationale d'été de Nice.